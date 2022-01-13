Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Critical Contrast

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.58% -5.39% -1.77% Clipper Realty -5.49% -7.39% -0.55%

72.9% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Macerich and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 2 5 2 0 2.00 Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.39%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Macerich.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $786.03 million 4.91 -$230.20 million ($1.14) -15.90 Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.22 -$4.91 million ($0.46) -20.33

Clipper Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Macerich pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Macerich on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

