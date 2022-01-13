Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,203 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.21.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,229 shares of company stock worth $17,531,617. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $227.11 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

