Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,433 shares of company stock worth $66,803,204 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.04.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

