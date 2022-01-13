Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 28,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 39,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,283,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,509,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

