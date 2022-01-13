Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MGTA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

