Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

