Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 774.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 4,940,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628,223. Majic Wheels has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.