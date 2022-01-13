Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MLAC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,264. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 714,650 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 263,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

