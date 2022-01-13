Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

