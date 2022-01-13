Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

SYK traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.09. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.