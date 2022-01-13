Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $32.82 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 4.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.08.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 395,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

