Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,545 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

FISV traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.67. 80,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

