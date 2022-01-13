Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 162.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

