Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.33) to GBX 184 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.87).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.24) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.41. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

