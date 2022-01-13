Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Marqeta stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Marqeta has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

