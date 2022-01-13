Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.51. 1,619,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,611. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.