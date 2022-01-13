Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Masimo worth $48,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $255.69 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

