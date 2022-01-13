Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $246.92 and last traded at $246.92. Approximately 965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.69.

Specifically, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

