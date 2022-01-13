Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 14,418 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,853,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $756,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

