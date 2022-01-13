Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.04 Billion Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.53% of Trane Technologies worth $1,037,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $195.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.