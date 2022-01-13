Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91,968 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,091,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

