Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $927.34 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,595,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530,238 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $927,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $343.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.09. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.