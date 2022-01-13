Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 22,248 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,937 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 22,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SEA were worth $589,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 50.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,034 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,393 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SEA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,244 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $79,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

SE opened at $200.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.78. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $168.00 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

