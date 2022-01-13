Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of ASML worth $652,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $798.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

