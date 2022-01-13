Master Contract Token (MCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,768.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $61,768.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.21 or 0.07658344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00071577 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.