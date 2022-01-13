Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $149,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.68. 78,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

