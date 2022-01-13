Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.74. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.20. 2,610,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,807. Match Group has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Match Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Match Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
