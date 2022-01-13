MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,354. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

