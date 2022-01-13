Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.