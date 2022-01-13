Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

