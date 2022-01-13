Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

