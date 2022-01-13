Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.