Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,461 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,143 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 27.36%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

