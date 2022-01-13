megaBONK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,398.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $139,196.93 and $4,398.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

