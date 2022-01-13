MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MEIP stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,699 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

