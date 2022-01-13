Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,315,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

