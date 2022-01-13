MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,210.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,544.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,001.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.58 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

