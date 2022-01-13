Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.75

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 95 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $592.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.