Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.41. 269,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,572,772. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

