Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 4,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 422,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.