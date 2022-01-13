Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 4,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 422,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

