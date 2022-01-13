Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the mining company on Sunday, February 20th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $433.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesabi Trust stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Mesabi Trust worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

