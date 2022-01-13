Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Trading Down 3.1%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.88. 5,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 206,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.