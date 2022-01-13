Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 818,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 313,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 491,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $166,912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.61. 172,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. The company has a market capitalization of $928.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day moving average is $345.59. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

