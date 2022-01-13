Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,065,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $361,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 20,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. The firm has a market cap of $918.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

