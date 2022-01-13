Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $332.66. The stock had a trading volume of 187,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.83 and a 200 day moving average of $345.59. The stock has a market cap of $925.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.