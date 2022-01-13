M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.