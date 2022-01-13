M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

