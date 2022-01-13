M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $269.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.87. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $188.67 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

