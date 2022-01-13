M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,438 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

