M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 16,183 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.